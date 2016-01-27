版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as strength in oil prices supports energy, financials

TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as strength in crude oil prices supported energy and financial sector stocks, while shares of Bombardier Inc fell below C$1 for the first time in 25 years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 46.45 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,377.77. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

