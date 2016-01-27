CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as strength in oil prices supports energy, financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as strength in crude oil prices supported energy and financial sector stocks, while shares of Bombardier Inc fell below C$1 for the first time in 25 years.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 46.45 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,377.77. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36