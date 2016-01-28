版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares surge on crude gains

TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index gained sharply on Thursday, with energy stocks surging as crude oil prices gained for a third day on hopes of a deal to cut global production.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 214.16 points, or 1.73 percent, at 12,591.93. Its energy sector jumped 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

