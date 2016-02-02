CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil tumble weighs on energy, financial stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's benchmark stock index fell for a second straight session as a slide in crude oil prices weighed on the resource-heavy market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 232.11 points, or 1.83 percent, at 12,442.26. It included a 3.5 percent drop in the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36