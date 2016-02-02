版本:
2016年 2月 3日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil tumble weighs on energy, financial stocks

TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's benchmark stock index
fell for a second straight session as a slide in crude oil
prices weighed on the resource-heavy market.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 unofficially closed down 232.11 points, or 1.83
percent, at 12,442.26. It included a 3.5 percent drop in the
energy group.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

