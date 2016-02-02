CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil tumble weighs on energy, financial stocks

TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's benchmark stock index fell for a second straight session as a slide in crude oil prices weighed on the resource-heavy market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 232.11 points, or 1.83 percent, at 12,442.26. It included a 3.5 percent drop in the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)