CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks rally; Rona nearly doubles

TORONTO Feb 3 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday as strength in commodity prices supported energy and mining stocks, while shares in home retailer Rona Inc almost doubled after a generous takeover deal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 150.76 points, or 1.21 percent, at 12,593.02. It included a greater than 4 percent advance for both the energy and materials groups. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)