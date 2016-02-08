CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as banking, energy and consumer stocks lose ground

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as banking, energy and consumer stocks lost ground, pressured by a broader sell off in European and U.S. stocks amid worries over global growth and the health of the financial sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 228.59 points, or 1.79 percent, at 12,535.40 points. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36