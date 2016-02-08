版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 9日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as banking, energy and consumer stocks lose ground

TORONTO Feb 8 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as banking, energy and consumer stocks lost ground, pressured by a broader sell off in European and U.S. stocks amid worries over global growth and the health of the financial sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 228.59 points, or 1.79 percent, at 12,535.40 points. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)

