CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, financials extend this week's losses

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, extending this week's losses, as lower oil prices and credit market uncertainty weighed on energy and financial stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.93 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,185.72. It included a 2.7 percent drop in energy stocks, while financials were down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
