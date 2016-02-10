版本:
2016年 2月 11日 星期四 05:11 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, financials extend this week's losses

TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, extending this week's losses, as lower oil prices and credit market uncertainty weighed on energy and financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 96.93 points, or 0.79 percent, at 12,185.72. It included a 2.7 percent drop in energy stocks, while financials were down 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

