2016年 2月 12日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Manulife, other financials weigh

TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by its heavyweight financials sector and especially insurer Manulife Financial after it missed earnings expectations and said it would have trouble reaching its 2016 targets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 98.35 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,087.37. Nine of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

