CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Manulife, other financials weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Feb 11 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by its heavyweight financials sector and especially insurer Manulife Financial after it missed earnings expectations and said it would have trouble reaching its 2016 targets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 98.35 points, or 0.81 percent, at 12,087.37. Nine of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.