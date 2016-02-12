CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies as crude oil surges, led by banks, energy stocks

TORONTO Feb 12 Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday, led by banks and energy stocks after oil prices surged as much as 12 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 293.87 points, or 2.43 percent, at 12,381.24. All 10 of the index's main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)