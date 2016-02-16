CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy gains, financials extend recovery

TORONTO Feb 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday as financials gained for a second straight session, while energy stocks rose despite lower crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 173.74 points, or 1.40 percent, at 12,554.98. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)