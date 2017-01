TORONTO Feb 19 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday, including drops in healthcare, energy and financial sector stocks, as crude oil prices tumbled and domestic retail sales disappointed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 117.96 points, or 0.91 percent, at 12,813.40. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)