CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks rally on higher oil prices

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Feb 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy shares rallied on a jump in oil prices, although gains were pared as the healthcare sector slumped and bank stocks reversed course ahead of quarterly earnings this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.23 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,845.63. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.