CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as bank earnings weigh, losses pared as oil reverses

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected bank earnings dragged down financial stocks, but losses were pared as crude oil prices reversed course providing support for energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 23.17 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,740.27. It included a 1.6 percent drop in the financials group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.