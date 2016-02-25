版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五 05:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends barely higher as banks gain, energy weighs

TORONTO Feb 25 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Thursday, as two banks jumped after their earnings reports while energy company shares fell despite higher oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 13.33 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,753.60. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

