CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as oil boosts energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, with a seven-week high for oil boosting energy shares and car parts maker Magna International Inc jumping after reporting healthy demand in Europe and North America.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.19 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,797.79. The index was barely lower over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36