CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as oil boosts energy stocks

TORONTO Feb 26 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Friday, with a seven-week high for oil boosting energy shares and car parts maker Magna International Inc jumping after reporting healthy demand in Europe and North America.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.19 points, or 0.35 percent, at 12,797.79. The index was barely lower over the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)