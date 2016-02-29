版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 1日 星期二 05:03 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy gains offset slump in Valeant

TORONTO Feb 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with gains for energy companies due to rise in oil offsetting a plunge in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after the drug company said it was being probed by a U.S. securities regulator.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 47.07 points, or 0.37 percent, at 12,844.86. Of its 10 main sectors, only healthcare fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

