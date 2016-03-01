版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三 05:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX adds almost 1 pct as banks, energy stocks rise

TORONTO, March 1 Canada's main stock index gained almost 1 percent on Tuesday, as Bank of Nova Scotia's rise in quarterly profit boosted financial shares and energy stocks were helped by higher crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 121.75 points, or 0.95 percent, at 12,982.10. Nine of its 10 main groups gained, with the materials sector weighing. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

