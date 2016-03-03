版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX extends 2016 high on energy strength

TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index extended its 2016 high on Thursday, aided by continued strength in energy stocks, even as an oil price rally cooled, and by gains among gold miners and heavyweight banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 105.72 points, or 0.81 percent, at 13,123.65. Eight of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

