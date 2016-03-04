CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks track commodity prices higher

TORONTO, March 4 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a new high for 2016 on Friday, posting a weekly gain of 3.2 percent as resource stocks tracked commodity prices higher and data showed a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs gain as well as a rise in Canadian exports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 88.85 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,212.50. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)