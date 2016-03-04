CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as resource stocks track commodity prices higher

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a new high for 2016 on Friday, posting a weekly gain of 3.2 percent as resource stocks tracked commodity prices higher and data showed a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs gain as well as a rise in Canadian exports.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 88.85 points, or 0.68 percent, at 13,212.50. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36