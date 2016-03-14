版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as resource shares drag

OTTAWA, March 14 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a decline in shares of energy and resource companies as commodity prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 44.46 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,477.54. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)

