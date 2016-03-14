CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as resource shares drag

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
OTTAWA, March 14 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a decline in shares of energy and resource companies as commodity prices fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 44.46 points, or 0.33 percent, to 13,477.54. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36