CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Valeant plunge offsets broader gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tanked, offsetting gains for the broader market ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.23 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,400.31. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36