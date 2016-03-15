版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 16日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Valeant plunge offsets broader gains

TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc tanked, offsetting gains for the broader market ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.23 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,400.31. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

