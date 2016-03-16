版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX up with resource stocks after Fed cuts rate hike view

TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as energy and gold mining stocks gained along with surges in commodity prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the number of rate hikes it expects to implement this year, hurting the U.S. dollar.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 77.82 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,478.13. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐