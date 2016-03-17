CANADA STOCKS-TSX adds 1 pct as oil rally jolts index

TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index jumped 1 percent on Thursday in a broad rally boosted by energy stocks as oil surged to a 2016 high, with heavyweight banks also helping.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 143.17 points, or 1.06 percent, at 13,621.30. It touched its best level since Nov. 4 during the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)