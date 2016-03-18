版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, banks retreat

TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with a pullback in energy and banking stocks as well as slips in telecom and consumer staples names offsetting marginal gains for industrial and materials stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 124.23 points, or 0.91 percent, at 13,497.07. It lost 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐