CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, banks retreat

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, March 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with a pullback in energy and banking stocks as well as slips in telecom and consumer staples names offsetting marginal gains for industrial and materials stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 124.23 points, or 0.91 percent, at 13,497.07. It lost 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.