CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks, telecoms gain; Valeant surges

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by rising banks and telecom stocks and by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it parted ways with its CEO and invited an activist investor to its board.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially settled up 64.02 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,561.09. All 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.