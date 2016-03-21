版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as banks, telecoms gain; Valeant surges

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by rising banks and telecom stocks and by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it parted ways with its CEO and invited an activist investor to its board.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially settled up 64.02 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,561.09. All 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

