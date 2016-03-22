版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends lower as banks, industrial slip; energy up

TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, with losses for financial, industrial and materials stocks offset by gains for some energy companies and utilities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 67.60 points, or 0.50 percent, at 13,493.49. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

