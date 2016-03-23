CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower commodity prices pressure energy, mining stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, March 23 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices pressured energy and mining stocks, while insider trading charges sunk the shares of Amaya Inc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 114.01 points, or 0.84 percent, at 13,379.48. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36