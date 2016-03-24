CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls with banks as Fed talks hikes; oil steadies

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, March 24 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday as banking stocks retreated amid increasing chatter from U.S. central bankers about hiking interest rates, while a recovery in crude oil prices helped energy stocks gain.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 21.37 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,358.11. The index, which will be closed on Friday, lost 1 percent on the shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
