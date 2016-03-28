CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financial sector stocks rally

TORONTO, March 28 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday in light volume as the strengthening in financial and consumer names offset losses for commodity-related stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.08 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,390.19. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)