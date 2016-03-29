版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold mining stocks rally on cautious Fed

TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as cautious comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped support gold mining stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.04 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,426.23. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)

