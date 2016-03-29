CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold mining stocks rally on cautious Fed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses as cautious comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen helped support gold mining stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.04 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,426.23. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36