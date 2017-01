TORONTO, March 31 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Thursday as losses for miners and other materials stocks offset energy stock gains, while rebounding oil prices helped the index notch a 5 percent gain in March, its best monthly performance since October 2011.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 9.62 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,494.36. Half of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)