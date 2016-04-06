CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks and Valeant

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials and railway stocks slide
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as oil prices rallied and helped by a sharp rise in the shares of a major drugmaker.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.57 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,347.23. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported the shares of energy and gold mining companies.