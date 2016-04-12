CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps most in 5 weeks as oil prices rise

TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index notched its biggest jump in more than five weeks on Tuesday, bouncing higher as an upward spike in the price of oil boosted energy stocks and supported financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 158.66 points, or 1.18 percent, at 13,581.42. The energy group gained 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)