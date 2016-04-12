CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps most in 5 weeks as oil prices rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and gold miners
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported the shares of energy and gold mining companies.
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index notched its biggest jump in more than five weeks on Tuesday, bouncing higher as an upward spike in the price of oil boosted energy stocks and supported financials.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 158.66 points, or 1.18 percent, at 13,581.42. The energy group gained 5.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.