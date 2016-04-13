版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes at highest since November as bank, industrials gain

TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close since November on Wednesday as financial and industrial stocks pushed the index higher, helped by surprisingly upbeat trade data from China that supported sentiment.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.93 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,671.35. It last closed higher than that level on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐