CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes at highest since November as bank, industrials gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index notched its highest close since November on Wednesday as financial and industrial stocks pushed the index higher, helped by surprisingly upbeat trade data from China that supported sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.93 points, or 0.66 percent, at 13,671.35. It last closed higher than that level on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.