CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as gold stocks drag, rises 1.7 percent for week

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.
TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as gold stocks dragged, while higher oil prices supported energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.20 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,874.00. Still, it rose 1.7 percent for the week. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36