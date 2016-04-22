版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 4月 23日 星期六 04:15 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as gold stocks drag, rises 1.7 percent for week

TORONTO, April 22 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as gold stocks dragged, while higher oil prices supported energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.20 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,874.00. Still, it rose 1.7 percent for the week. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐