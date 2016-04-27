CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by resource stocks as oil rallies

TORONTO, April 27 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financial and materials stocks also advanced after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 78.22 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,887.66. Seven of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)