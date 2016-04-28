版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 4月 29日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as financials drag; gold stocks rally

TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock dipped slightly on Thursday as losses for financials and other sectors offset gains for gold miners and Bombardier Inc after the company won a large plane order.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,886.43. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)

