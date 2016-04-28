CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips as financials drag; gold stocks rally

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock dipped slightly on Thursday as losses for financials and other sectors offset gains for gold miners and Bombardier Inc after the company won a large plane order.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 1.23 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,886.43. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by David Gregorio)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.