CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil weighs on energy; telecoms rally

TORONTO May 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, offsetting a jump in the shares of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc on news of the company's acquisition by BCE Inc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 85.82 points, or 0.62 percent, at 13,865.63. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)