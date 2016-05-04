CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as resource and financial stocks lose ground

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as resource and financial stocks lost ground, while domestic trade data disappointed and a wildfire led to production cuts in the country's oil sands region.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 75.68 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,632.00. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
