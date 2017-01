TORONTO May 13 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday, weighed down by slips in financial, industrial and energy stocks while gains for gold miners limited the overall fall.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 39.22 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,748.58. It gained 0.3 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)