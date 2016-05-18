版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 5月 19日 星期四 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as Fed speculation weighs on commodity prices

TORONTO May 18 Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday as mining and energy stocks fell, pressured by lower commodity prices after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it could raise interest rates next month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 91.09 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,826.01. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

