TORONTO May 24 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Tuesday as strength in the financial sector ahead of the bank earnings season helped offset a slump in shares of gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 33.27 points, or 0.24 percent, at 13,952.85. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)