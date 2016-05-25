CANADA STOCKS-TSX scores a 9-month high, led by energy and financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and gold miners
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices supported the shares of energy and gold mining companies.
TORONTO May 25 Canada's main stock index scored a nine-month high on Wednesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rose and investors grew more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 100.89 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,053.74. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.