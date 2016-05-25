版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX scores a 9-month high, led by energy and financials

TORONTO May 25 Canada's main stock index scored a nine-month high on Wednesday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rose and investors grew more comfortable with the prospect of an interest rate hike as early as next month by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 100.89 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,053.74. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

