CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as banks, miners weigh; down 0.6 pct on week

TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Friday as heavyweight banks, energy and mining stocks all weighed with lower oil prices and uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve might raise U.S. interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 52.74 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,450.93. It fell 0.6 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)