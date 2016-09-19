CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and resource stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by financials and resource stocks as commodity prices climbed and investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold rates steady this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.54 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,496.23. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16