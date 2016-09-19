版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 20日 星期二 04:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and resource stocks

TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by financials and resource stocks as commodity prices climbed and investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold rates steady this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.54 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,496.23. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐