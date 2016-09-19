CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials and resource stocks

TORONTO, Sept 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by financials and resource stocks as commodity prices climbed and investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold rates steady this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.54 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,496.23. All of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)