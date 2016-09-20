CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gains for financials offset losses for energy

TORONTO, Sept 20 Canada's main stock index rose to a one-week high on Tuesday as financial stocks made gains, while the energy sector weighed as oil hit six-week lows intraday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 25.76 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,521.99. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)