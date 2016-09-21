版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 04:07 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps 1.3 pct as gold miners surge with metal after Fed

TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's main stock index spiked to its highest close in almost two weeks on Wednesday as gold miners surged with the precious metal after the Federal Reserve held U.S. interest rates steady.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 188.84 points, or 1.30 percent, at 14,710.82. All 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)

