版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 04:05 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies, led by energy and financials as oil climbs

TORONTO, Sept 22 Shares of energy and financial companies led a broad rally on Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose and investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's more cautious approach to future rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 86.35 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,797.17. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐