CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies, led by energy and financials as oil climbs

TORONTO, Sept 22 Shares of energy and financial companies led a broad rally on Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose and investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's more cautious approach to future rate hikes.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 86.35 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,797.17. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)