CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies, led by energy and financials as oil climbs

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 22 Shares of energy and financial companies led a broad rally on Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices rose and investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's more cautious approach to future rate hikes.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 86.35 points, or 0.59 percent, at 14,797.17. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16