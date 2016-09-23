版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 24日 星期六 04:06 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday, with energy stocks slipping on slumping oil prices as skepticism grew that a deal to curb output can be struck next week and investors broadly pulled back after a strong rally earlier in the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 99.25 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,697.93. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐