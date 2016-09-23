CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil prices weighs on energy stocks

TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday, with energy stocks slipping on slumping oil prices as skepticism grew that a deal to curb output can be struck next week and investors broadly pulled back after a strong rally earlier in the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 99.25 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,697.93. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)