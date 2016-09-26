CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls broadly, energy shares unmoved by oil price jump

TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index settled lower on Monday in a broad retreat as investors took a cautious turn ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate, with energy shares slightly lower despite a jump in crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.47 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,619.46. Nine of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)