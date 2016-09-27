CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, mining stocks slip with commodities

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Sept 27 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by falls among stocks in its large energy and materials sectors as commodity prices lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 61.42 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,558.04. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16