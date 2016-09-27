版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 9月 28日 星期三 04:08 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy, mining stocks slip with commodities

TORONTO, Sept 27 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Tuesday, weighed down by falls among stocks in its large energy and materials sectors as commodity prices lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 61.42 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,558.04. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)

